Sheldon Silver Winds Up With 6½-Year Prison Term

Law360, New York (July 20, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- More than four years after he was first sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges, former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on Monday was resentenced to a 6½-year term, in a rejection of his bid for home confinement. For a third time, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni ordered Silver to serve several years behind bars, only slicing six months off his previous sentence after the Second Circuit intervened. "This was corruption, pure and simple," Judge Caproni said. Silver was convicted at trial of charges stemming from purported schemes to gain nearly $5 million in exchange for...

