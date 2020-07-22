Disbarred Ga. Atty Sent To Prison Over Theft, Lying In Court

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A disbarred Georgia attorney has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay back over $330,000 for stealing money from an escrow account for an Atlanta-area county government real estate deal then lying about it under oath, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Carla B. Gaines, a former bankruptcy and real estate lawyer who owned a small practice outside Atlanta, was sentenced in a Georgia federal court, the DOJ announced Tuesday. According to prosecutors, Gaines stole about half the money she was holding in escrow for Clayton County that was supposed to pay gas station owner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS