9th Circ. Shoots Down 3D-Printed Gun Blueprints Appeal

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied an appeal by a defense contractor and a Second Amendment group looking to revive a deal with the U.S. Department of State allowing for gun blueprints for 3D printers to be published online, saying the appeal is moot in light of new regulations. In a two-page order filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel said it concluded there is no "present controversy" that could be relieved through the consolidated appeals by Defense Distributed and Second Amendment Foundation Inc. The case centers on a deal announced by the federal government in April 2018, in which it abruptly announced that 3D-printed...

