AMC Fights Investor Cert. Bid In Securities Class Action

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings has asked a New York federal judge not to certify a proposed class of investors suing the company for securities fraud for allegedly hiding negative details of its purchase of three movie theater companies leading up to and after a $618 million secondary public offering. The movie theater company on Wednesday responded to investors' request for class certification in March, saying the proposed class is too broad and should be limited to those who bought shares in the secondary public offering on Feb. 8, 2017. While both lead plaintiff The International Union of Operating Engineers Pension Fund of...

