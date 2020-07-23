Facebook's Upped $650M Biometric Deal Nears Initial OK

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday he's inclined to preliminarily sign off on Facebook's revised $650 million biometric privacy settlement with a class of Illinois users, saying it's "incrementally better" than the one he rejected last month, while adding that he wants to see a "record-breaking claims rate." Facebook's proposed $650 million settlement resolving Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims seemed "incrementally better" than a previous version of the deal, a California federal judge said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge James Donato said he had just received the parties' revised motion to preliminarily approve...

