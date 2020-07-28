Live Nation Gets $102M Award Reduced In Worker Injury Case

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan trial court judge has reduced a $102.1 million verdict to $53.7 million in a suit accusing Live Nation of causing an event worker's severe brain injuries at a 2013 concert, saying the awards for future lost income and future pain and suffering were excessive. New York County Justice John J. Kelley on July 24 partially granted Live Nation Worldwide Inc.'s post-trial motion to set aside the December verdict in a suit accusing the concert promoter of causing Mark Perez's catastrophic injuries suffered in 2013 at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island. The judge said a $75.2 million award...

