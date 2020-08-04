3 Cases Spotlight Shareholder Interest In Public Co. Diversity

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- In July, three separate shareholder derivative lawsuits were filed in California federal court against the directors and officers of Oracle Corp., Facebook Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., respectively. The complaints in Dinsmore v. Ellison, Ocegueda v. Zuckerberg and Becky Kiger v. Mollenkopf — filled by Bottini & Bottini Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — contain intentionally provocative allegations that, despite public statements emphasizing the importance of diversity within their respective organizations, the boards and executive management teams of Oracle, Facebook and Qualcomm, remain largely white and male, and have failed to deliver on their commitments to diversity. While calls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS