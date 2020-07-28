Ex-UT Track Coach Says Sexual Assault Claims Filed Too Late

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A former University of Texas track and field coach has argued a proposed class action from former student-athletes alleging he sexually assaulted them is time-barred and should be thrown out of California federal court. John Rembao on Monday reasserted arguments he made in May, saying all three named plaintiffs missed the two-year deadline to bring claims. He asked the court to reject the former student-athletes' "explicit invitation to ignore the statute of limitations and the law." The suit was filed in March by three former University of Texas track and field athletes allegedly abused by Rembao in the late 1990s and...

