EPA Forced To Act Quickly On Ozone Pollution

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday set a tight deadline for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue plans to hold states accountable for the downwind-floating ozone they emit, saying the agency has long been aware of its obligations and needs to finally act. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl sided with New Jersey, New York and several other East Coast states and said the EPA has failed to do its job and now must draw up plans to limit harmful levels of ozone emissions from upwind states such as Illinois and Pennsylvania. The judge called the agency's request for...

