Climate Change Litigation Looms Over Trump Enviro Overhaul

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's White House Council on Environmental Quality, or CEQ, recently published the long-awaited final rule revising the implementing regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA requires federal agencies to consider the environmental impact of major federal actions, which include permitting for energy projects on federal land. Pipeline projects, solar and wind farms, oil and gas development, and other infrastructure projects must go through the lengthy NEPA permitting process before construction can begin. This process takes an average of 4.7 years, and can exceed seven years in some cases. Critics say these lengthy delays unnecessarily stymie construction and development...

