Rakoff Appears Inclined To Back Uber's Price-Fixing Win

Law360, New York (July 30, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator was likely joking about being afraid of Uber before he tossed price-fixing claims, Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said Thursday, in a sign that he may be leaning toward upholding an arbitration win for the ride-hailing giant in an antitrust challenge to its pricing practices. An arbitrator's comments in an antitrust proceeding against Uber were "offensive to justice," a lawyer for the plaintiff in the case told Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Judge Rakoff's comments came as Uber Technologies Inc. sought during telephone arguments to deep-six plaintiff Spencer Meyer's would-be national class...

