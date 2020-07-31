High Court Refuses To Halt Border Wall Construction

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday refused to put the brakes on wall construction along the southwest border, despite claims by environmental organizations that the Trump administration will complete the wall before their legal challenge is resolved. President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall on June 23 in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In a 5-4 vote, the justices denied a request by the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition to rethink the high court's earlier decision to let the administration continue spending diverted funds to build the border wall while litigation progressed. In 2019,...

