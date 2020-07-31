Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Refuses To Halt Border Wall Construction

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday refused to put the brakes on wall construction along the southwest border, despite claims by environmental organizations that the Trump administration will complete the wall before their legal challenge is resolved.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall on June 23 in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a 5-4 vote, the justices denied a request by the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition to rethink the high court's earlier decision to let the administration continue spending diverted funds to build the border wall while litigation progressed.

In 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!