Most Courts Follow 1st Circ. Generic-Delay Ruling's Standard

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's landmark In re: Asacol Antitrust Litigation decision holds that no class containing uninjured members can be certified unless, when moving for class certification, plaintiffs offer a manageable way for defendants to contest at trial whether their conduct injured individual class members.[1] Asacol relies on binding U.S. Supreme Court precedent affirming that a defendant's due process rights and Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury cannot be violated so that a case may proceed as a class action. It also relies on the Rules Enabling Act's prohibition on using the Federal Rules of...

