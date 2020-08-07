Foreign Discovery Ruling May Provide New Defense Tool

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT) -- For more than a half a century, Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782 has provided a powerful tool to obtain U.S.-style discovery for use in non-U.S. proceedings. In recent years, some courts have interpreted Section 1782 broadly, and discovery applications under the statute have become increasingly common — a boon for litigants seeking evidence to use in disputes abroad and a bane for the targets of discovery. Those attempting to resist subpoenas issued pursuant to Section 1782 have had few reliable defensive options. Under the leading U.S. Supreme Court case, Intel Corp. v. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.,[1] they typically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS