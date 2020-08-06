NRDC, Others File New Suit Over Project Review Process

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council and a coalition of environmental groups on Thursday filed the latest federal court challenge against the Trump administration's proposal to update the National Environmental Policy Act to streamline project reviews, arguing the changes are ill-considered and unlawful. The complaint filed in New York federal court accused the Council on Environmental Quality of imposing changes that makes it harder for agencies to make informed decisions from project reviews — the entire point of NEPA. In the name of speeding up the review process, the Trump administration violated the Administrative Procedures Act and put in place changes that...

