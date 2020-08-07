1st Circ. Ruling Complicates Gig Worker Arbitration Pacts

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- For years, many businesses in the so-called gig economy have relied on mandatory arbitration and class action waivers to avoid class action litigation of disputes with their workers, including litigation over claims that these businesses have improperly classified employees as independent contractors. By steering such claims into arbitration, businesses that rely heavily on the use of independent contractor arrangements have largely managed to avoid costly litigation that poses a significant threat to their business models. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's recent decision in Waithaka v. Amazon.com Inc.,[1] however, has called into question whether these businesses can continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS