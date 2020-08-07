Sinclair Investors Get Initial OK For $25M Failed Merger Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has given the initial nod to a deal worth nearly $25 million between Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and shareholders that would end allegations the media giant botched a $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media Co. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake on Thursday gave her preliminary approval to a $24.86 million settlement that Sinclair would fork over to shareholders. She also set the date for a final settlement hearing in late October. The settlement would resolve a shareholder lawsuit filed in November 2018 accusing Sinclair's top brass — in particular, Sinclair Executive Chairman David D. Smith and...

