Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WWE Can't Dodge Stock-Drop Suit Over Saudi Relationship

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. can't avoid a proposed investor class action, because investors have been persuasive in alleging that the company misled them about its souring relationship with Saudi Arabia, a New York federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said on Thursday that lead plaintiff Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust has adequately alleged an overall claim of securities fraud against the WWE, which it says hid a canceled media rights deal, inflating the stock price and costing investors money when tensions with the Middle Eastern country came to light.

"While defendants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!