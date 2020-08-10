Confusion Prevails Over Extent Of Trump's TikTok 'Ban'

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's efforts to "ban" TikTok using legal tools that aren't usually aimed at popular mobile apps have left attorneys confused about how exactly the social media platform will be targeted as U.S.-China relations continue to fray. Under a pair of orders issued by Trump last week citing TikTok and the messaging app WeChat as threats to national security, U.S. companies will be prohibited from conducting "transactions" with the platforms' Chinese parent companies. It will fall to the U.S. Department of Commerce to draw the lines around which transactions will be banned over the next several weeks. A number of...

