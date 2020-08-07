JPMorgan Fights Class Cert. Bid In Interest Rate Swaps Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a letter Friday pointed to two recent decisions in New York federal court and the Third Circuit that it says support the rejection of a class certification bid in an antitrust suit over interest rate swaps trading. A proposed class of investors claims that JPMorgan and several other big banks blocked them from trading the swaps on rival platforms. Their class certification bid has been pending in New York's Southern District since March of last year. A class certification denial in the same court in In re Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust Litigation, in which a proposed class...

