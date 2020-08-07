Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPMorgan Fights Class Cert. Bid In Interest Rate Swaps Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a letter Friday pointed to two recent decisions in New York federal court and the Third Circuit that it says support the rejection of a class certification bid in an antitrust suit over interest rate swaps trading.

A proposed class of investors claims that JPMorgan and several other big banks blocked them from trading the swaps on rival platforms. Their class certification bid has been pending in New York's Southern District since March of last year.

A class certification denial in the same court in In re Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust Litigation, in which a proposed class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!