Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Skadden, Latham

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Marathon Petroleum sells Speedway in a $21 billion dollar deal, Teladoc Health and Livongo ink a $18.5 billion merger, and a $16.3 billion Siemens buy creates the world's biggest cancer care provider. Marathon's $21B Speedway Sale Marathon Petroleum will sell convenience store and gas station chain Speedway to 7-Eleven for $21 billion, the companies said Sunday, in a transaction that is guided by Wachtell Lipton and Akin Gump and represents the second-largest mergers and acquisitions deal announced this year. The Wachtell team advising Marathon includes tax partners Jodi J. Schwartz and Rachel B. Reisberg and...

