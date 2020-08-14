UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 14, 2020, 6:21 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Cantor Fitzgerald employees appeal findings in a poaching suit with Jefferies, a French property and casualty insurer target a London payment processor, and Teva Pharmaceutical take aim at a rival with a patent claim. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Capital WW Investment Ltd. v. Paysafe Financial Service Ltd. and others An entity called Capital WW Investment Ltd. filed a Part 8 claim against financial transaction processor Paysafe Financial Service Ltd., and five other payment solution providers, including Wirecard. The claimant is represented by Ignition Law Services Ltd. ...

