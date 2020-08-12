Feds Say R. Kelly's Friends Threatened Victims, Torched Car

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors unsealed three criminal complaints in New York federal court Tuesday, accusing R. Kelly's associates of bribing and threatening the R&B singer's alleged sexual abuse victims, and even torching a car, in an apparent effort to influence their testimony in a criminal racketeering case against Kelly. In separate complaints, the government accuses Richard Arline Jr., 31, Donnell Russell, 45, and Michael Williams, 37, of attempting to influence and delay the testimony of alleged victims and their parents through bribery, intimidation and violence. Prosecutors also allege that Williams, who is Kelly's former publicist, tried to blow up a car rented by an...

