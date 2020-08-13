11th Circ. Upholds Verdicts Of Cuban MLB Player Smugglers

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a Florida federal jury's convictions of a baseball agent and an athletic trainer who prosecutors say made millions smuggling Cuban players into the United States, finding that there was enough evidence to support the convictions. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jill A. Pryor, the panel rejected the arguments of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada that the government did not adequately prove a "bring to" element in its counts for "alien smuggling" because the pair did not physically escort the players across the border. "The evidence showed that Estrada and Hernandez...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS