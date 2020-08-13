WWE Swaps K&L Gates For Paul Weiss In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. changed its counsel Thursday from K&L Gates to Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP in its fight against a proposed investor class action alleging the company misled them about its souring relationship with Saudi Arabia and caused the stock price to plummet. A team of lawyers at K&L Gates, headed by Jerry McDevitt, has been representing the entertainment company, which is battling allegations that it hid a crumbling media rights deal in the Middle Eastern country. A week ago, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff denied WWE's motion to dismiss, saying the lead plaintiff, Firefighters' Pension System...

