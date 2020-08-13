NY Uber Drivers Lean On Panel Rulings In Pay Practices Row

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- New York City drivers told a federal judge that recent appellate rulings clarifying which transportation workers might be exempt from arbitration supports their efforts to litigate claims that Uber shortchanged drivers' fares by deducting ride-hailing taxes as well as inflated service fees. Drivers Levon Aleksanian, Sonam Lama and Harjit Khatra filed a supplemental brief Wednesday insisting that the First Circuit's ruling in Waithaka v. Amazon and the Seventh Circuit's ruling in Wallace v. GrubHub clarified which types of transportation workers are engaged in interstate commerce and exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act. The New York City drivers have insisted that they...

