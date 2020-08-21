Real Estate Rumors: Urbin Miami Beach, Pink Stone, Lola.com

Andrew McIntyre By

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) --has gotten the green light for a mixed-use project on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developer is planning to build a mix of co-living, co-working and hotel space as well as a wellness center at 1234 and 1260 Washington Ave., and plans to break ground later this year, according to the report.has landed $87 million in financing for an 11,255-square-foot development site in New York's Financial District, The Real Deal reported Friday.loaned $80 million for the site, at 111 Washington St., whilechipped in $7 million, and Pink Stone Capital is now looking for a buyer or joint venture partner as it eyes building there, The Real Deal reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.Travel startupis paying roughly $100,000 a month for the 28,000 square feet it's subleasing in Boston, the Boston Business Journal reported Friday. The tech firm set up its space at One Financial Center shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and now is in the middle of a two-year sublease, a sublease the company now regrets signing due to the pandemic, the firm's chief technology officer told the Boston Business Journal. The journal did not disclose the main tenant of that 28,000-square-foot space or the landlord.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

