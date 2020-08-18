TCL Rips Ericsson's Bid To Keep FRAND Case From Justices

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Swedish telecom titan Ericsson's argument for why juries should be able to decide the licensing rate for standard-essential patents is an "exercise in distraction" aimed at pulling attention away from a "deeply flawed" Federal Circuit decision, TCL told the Supreme Court on Tuesday. TCL Communication Technology is fighting to have the high court review a Federal Circuit decision that found by setting a rate for standard-essential wireless patents himself, a California federal judge violated Ericsson's right to trial by jury. "Ericsson's attempt to downplay the importance of the question presented fails," the Chinese smartphone maker said. "[A] right to have juries set the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS