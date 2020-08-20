Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

9th Circ. Amazon Ruling Opens New Driver Exemption Battles

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit decision cementing that Amazon delivery drivers are exempt from mandatory arbitration gives workers new leverage to keep their legal battles in court, making it more difficult for transportation, logistics and gig-economy companies to dismantle class or collective actions.

Aligning with the First Circuit and handing another decisive win to workers confronting arbitration agreements, a split Ninth Circuit panel said Wednesday that delivery drivers in Washington state who independently contracted with Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. to handle last-mile deliveries fit the definition of transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. That designation allows the drivers to pursue their...

