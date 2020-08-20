Bannon Charged With 'Quintessential Fraud,' Attys Say

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- As President Donald Trump distanced himself from his indicted former campaign manager Steve Bannon, attorneys told Law360 the allegations that Bannon and others defrauded donors to a private border wall effort amount to a "quintessential" fraud case. Bannon and We Build the Wall founder Brian Kolfage were charged with conspiracy on Thursday for falsely telling donors to the project that Kolfage was not receiving a salary. Meanwhile, prosecutors say Kolfage, Bannon and associates Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato were drawing from the funds using shell companies and sham contracts. Former Manhattan federal prosecutor Jennifer L. Beidel of Saul Ewing Arnstein &...

