Facebook Says NSO Can't Sidestep Discovery In Hacking Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Israeli spyware company NSO Group can't press pause on a suit accusing it of hacking WhatsApp users' phones just because it decided to appeal its failed motion to dismiss, Facebook told the California federal judge overseeing the case Wednesday. The spyware company's interlocutory appeal to the Ninth Circuit does not trigger an automatic stay and it hasn't even tried to justify a discretionary one, the social media giant argued in its opposition brief. "NSO has not even requested a discretionary stay or mentioned this standard, much less satisfied it," Facebook said. "In any event, NSO could not establish these factors."...

