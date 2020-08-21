United Tells 9th Circ. Federal Law Still Bars Calif. Wage Row

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- United Airlines told the Ninth Circuit that federal law still trumps California's labor code and minimum wage laws for pilots and flight attendants who mostly work out of state, despite a recent state Supreme Court decision clarifying how the Golden State's rules apply to flight crews. United Airlines Inc. said in a Thursday court filing that its dormant Commerce Clause, Airline Deregulation Act and Railway Labor Act arguments are still in play, and the Ninth Circuit can still dismantle a pair of class actions from pilots and flight attendants alleging they weren't given proper wage statements. Even though the California Supreme...

