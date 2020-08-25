NCAA Athletes Drop Lingering Suit After Education Pay Ruling

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A group of college athletes will not pursue a lingering class action alleging the NCAA's amateurism rules unlawfully cap benefits for college athletes in violation of federal antitrust law after the Ninth Circuit ruled earlier this year in a related case that the NCAA cannot limit benefits tied to education that schools may offer. The college football and basketball players on Monday asked a California federal court to toss Jenkins v. NCAA without prejudice. The lawsuit, originally filed in New Jersey federal court in 2014, was combined with another suit also challenging NCAA amateurism rules, Alston v. NCAA, in California into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS