Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Athletes Drop Lingering Suit After Education Pay Ruling

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A group of college athletes will not pursue a lingering class action alleging the NCAA's amateurism rules unlawfully cap benefits for college athletes in violation of federal antitrust law after the Ninth Circuit ruled earlier this year in a related case that the NCAA cannot limit benefits tied to education that schools may offer.

The college football and basketball players on Monday asked a California federal court to toss Jenkins v. NCAA without prejudice. The lawsuit, originally filed in New Jersey federal court in 2014, was combined with another suit also challenging NCAA amateurism rules, Alston v. NCAA, in California into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!