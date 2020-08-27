ICE Should Stop Detaining Solo Kids In Hotels, Monitor Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's practice of holding migrants in hotels while arranging their swift deportation isn't "fully responsive to the safe and sanitary" needs of children, a court-appointed monitor has reported, recommending that unaccompanied minors be excluded from hotel detention entirely. Five hundred seventy-seven children ranging from 10 to 17 years of age have been detained in hotels as part of an expulsion program under Title 42, a rarely used public health statute, in light of the U.S.' coronavirus health emergency, monitor Andrea Ordin told a California federal court Wednesday. After reviewing the detention program — which the monitor said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS