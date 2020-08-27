Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Should Stop Detaining Solo Kids In Hotels, Monitor Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's practice of holding migrants in hotels while arranging their swift deportation isn't "fully responsive to the safe and sanitary" needs of children, a court-appointed monitor has reported, recommending that unaccompanied minors be excluded from hotel detention entirely.

Five hundred seventy-seven children ranging from 10 to 17 years of age have been detained in hotels as part of an expulsion program under Title 42, a rarely used public health statute, in light of the U.S.' coronavirus health emergency, monitor Andrea Ordin told a California federal court Wednesday.

After reviewing the detention program — which the monitor said...

