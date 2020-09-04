Taxation With Representation: Debevoise, Wilson, Mayer

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Clayton Dubilier & Rice buys software company Epicor for $4.7 billion, electric vehicle battery maker QuantumScape goes public in a $3.3 billion deal, and Nestle buys biopharmaceutical company Aimmune. Clayton's $4.7B Epicor Acquisition Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC will buy Texas-based business software firm Epicor Software from KKR & Co. LP for roughly $4.7 billion, the companies said Aug. 31, in a deal built by Debevoise & Plimpton and Simpson Thacher. The Debevoise team advising CD&R includes tax partner Michael Bolotin and associate Lena Smith. The Simpson Thacher team advising KKR and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS