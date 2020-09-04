Lewis Brisbois Says Law Firm Facing RICO Suit Can't Pay Up

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois asked a New Jersey federal court Friday to let it walk away from representing Lonstein Law Office and two attorneys in a suit accusing them of trying to extort a salon owner on behalf of DirecTV, saying the firm refused to sign a funding agreement. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner Jeffrey Spiegel told the court in a declaration that his firm is seeking to withdraw from Angela Joaquin's New Jersey Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit, because New York-based Lonstein Law Office PC and attorneys Julie Cohen Lonstein and Wayne Lonstein have used up their insurance...

