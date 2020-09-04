ICE Must Stop Holding Migrant Kids In Hotels, Judge Says

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to end the practice of holding migrant children in hotels while arranging their swift deportation — a practice that was implemented at the border as part of an expulsion program to curb the spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee's order came after a court-appointed monitor recently concluded the hotel practice isn't "fully responsive to the safe and sanitary" needs of children. Judge Gee is overseeing the long-running class action settlement known as the Flores agreement over the well-being of detained migrant children. The agreement was reached...

