Apple's $506M Trial Loss Dooms Its PTAB Challenge

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invoked Apple's $506.2 million trial loss from last month to deny the tech giant's bid to review an Unwired Planet 4G LTE patent. Apple had challenged five claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,001,774 as obvious, but the PTAB said Wednesday that the late stage of the parallel district court litigation justified denying the institution of inter partes review. "On balance, after a holistic consideration of the relevant facts and the particular circumstances of this case, we conclude that efficiency and integrity of the system are best served by denying institution," the PTAB concluded. The board's...

