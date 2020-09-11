Divided 9th Circ. Stands By NLRB Strike Invite Ruling

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday let stand a panel ruling that the National Labor Relations Board could cite an ironworkers' union local for inciting neutral construction workers to join a strike, declining to rehear the dispute en banc over a dissent from six judges. The NLRB's ruling that Ironworkers Local 229 violated the National Labor Relations Act's limits on so-called secondary strikes infringed the workers' right to free speech, the dissenting judges said, likening the board's ruling to an injunction blocking a vegetarian on a public sidewalk from urging McDonald's workers to walk off the job. Should this plant enthusiast challenge...

