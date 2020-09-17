Real Estate Rumors: Korean Air Lines, Spirit Realty, Wafra

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Korean Air Lines Co. is considering selling the Wilshire Grand Center in downtown Los Angeles, Korean Investors reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The airline is gauging interest among would-be buyers of the 73-story office, hotel and restaurant tower, which is the tallest building in Los Angeles when the spire atop the structure is taken into consideration, according to the report. Off Lease Only, a used-car dealer, has sold properties in North Lauderdale and Palm Springs, Florida, for $48.5 million and is leasing the properties back, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The sale-leaseback deal...

