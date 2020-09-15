Iranian Hackers Said To Target US Agencies, Cos. Via VPNs

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Iran-based hackers are targeting U.S. federal agencies and businesses in the health care, technology, financial, insurance and media sectors using vulnerabilities in virtual private networks used more often during the pandemic, U.S. authorities warned on Tuesday. The group has launched a "widespread campaign" on branches of the U.S. government and on U.S.-based businesses by exploiting known security gaps in the Pulse Secure virtual private network and in the Citrix NetScaler and F5 VPN services, according to the FBI and U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. VPNs, which allow remote workers to connect to a shared network, have grown in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

