Feds Charge 7 Over Global Cyberattacks

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced hacking charges against five Chinese residents and two others in connection with a cyberattack campaign that affected more than 100 companies in the U.S. and elsewhere. In addition to the five alleged hackers, who are at large, two Malaysian businessmen were arrested Monday by local authorities at the request of the U.S., which is seeking their extradition. The pair are accused of conspiring with two of the alleged hackers to profit from hacks targeting the video game industry. According to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, the charges and arrests are part of efforts to conduct...

