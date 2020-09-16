Judge Rips Prosecutors' Conduct In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge issued a blistering critique of prosecutors Wednesday for misleading the court about the disclosure of potentially exculpatory evidence in a case against a businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, ordering two Southern District of New York unit chiefs and all the line prosecutors in the case to answer questions under penalty of perjury. A judge in the Southern District of New York has accused federal prosecutors of violating disclosure obligations over potentially exculpatory evidence in a case in which an entrepreneur was accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) U.S. District Judge Alison...

