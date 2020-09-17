Conn., Tribes Can Intervene In MGM Suit Over $300M Casino

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Wednesday that the state of Connecticut, the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe can step in and request dismissal of MGM Resorts Global Development LLC's lawsuit seeking review of the federal government's approval of changes to gaming deals connected to the tribes' $300 million casino project. MGM's casino development arm and Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC, an affiliate, sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in August 2019, alleging that it exceeded its authority and violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by allowing the tribes to change their gaming deals, which cleared the...

