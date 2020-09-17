5 More Companies Raise $2.4B As IPO Market Keeps Rolling

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Telehealth company American Well Corp. led a pack of five issuers from a range of industries that went public Thursday and raised a combined $2.4 billion during a gangbuster week for initial public offerings. Boston-based American Well, which goes by the name Amwell, raised $742 million after selling 41.2 million shares at $18 each, topping its range of $14 to $16. Amwell, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, also upsized its offering from initial plans to sell 35 million shares. Four companies joined Amwell in making their trading debuts on Thursday: beverage packaging company Pactiv Evergreen Inc., also advised by Davis...

