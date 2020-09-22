Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Slams Firm's 'Deceptive' Facebook Privacy Deal Ads

Law360, San Francisco (September 22, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP wrongly ran online advertisements designed to "mislead and deceive" consumers into opting out of a recently secured $650 million biometric privacy settlement with Facebook to pursue their own claims, a California federal judge said during a hearing Tuesday, slamming the law firm's "artful" deception.

U.S. District Judge James Donato let loose on Levi & Korsinsky partner Gregory M. Nespole during a video hearing on class counsel's bid for a temporary restraining order against the firm, admonishing Levi & Korsinsky for running ads before class members received official notice of the settlement and for soliciting opt-out plaintiffs by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!