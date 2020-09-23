Tribe Not Immune To Casino Settlement Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that the Guidiville Rancheria of California waived its sovereign immunity to a suit by environmental activists, saying the tribe can't dodge the environmentalists' claim that its settlement with the city of Richmond over a failed casino project violated a state open meeting law. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that the Guidiville Rancheria is not immune to the suit brought by an activist group known as Sprawldef — Sustainability, Parks, Recycling and Wildlife Legal Defense Fund — along with Citizens for East Shore Parks and a few residents. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS