Real Estate Rumors: Dev Motwani, Redwood Capital, AIG

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Developer Dev Motwani has picked up a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, development site for $14 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 317 N. Federal Highway and 515 N.E. Third St., and the seller is entities affiliated with investors Joel and Camille Fox, according to the report. Motwani is considering building retail, residential and hotel space at the site, The Real Deal reported. Redwood Capital Investments has picked up a West Palm Beach, Florida, auto dealership for $30 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 6500 and 6550 Okeechobee Blvd., which has...

