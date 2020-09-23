TikTok Seeks Quick Block Of Trump's Ban On App Downloads

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- TikTok Inc. and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. urged a D.C. federal court on Wednesday to block the Trump administration's plans to outlaw U.S. downloads of the popular short-form video sharing app while a lawsuit over the ban plays out. TikTok on Wednesday sought to block U.S. plans to outlaw downloads of the app while it fights President Trump's executive order in court. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) TikTok said it could suffer irreparable harm if the ban is allowed to go into effect while it litigates claims that President Donald Trump's Aug. 6 executive order oversteps the White House's statutory authority...

