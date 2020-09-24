Bard Strikes $60M Multistate Deal Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to a $60 million settlement with the attorneys general of 48 states and Washington, D.C., to end claims the company deceptively marketed its transvaginal surgical mesh devices to patients by downplaying serious risks. "Neglecting to disclose risks or side effects of medical products is dangerous, irresponsible, even deadly," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in announcing the settlement with Bard over its mesh device marketing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement Thursday that Bard misled women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS